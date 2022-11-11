Weekend Weather Outlook- Winter Is Coming

Well, it was bound to happen, Some may even see the “S” word over the next few days. In a constantly evolving forecast, here is the latest from the NWS. We will be monitoring as changes to the forecast are made. Take a jacket for tonight’s playoff football games.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-120845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 242 AM CST Fri Nov 11 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A strong cold front will bring much colder air and another round of rain late tonight into Saturday morning. Rain is likely to mix with or change to snow across far northwest and northern Middle Tennessee, generally along and north of a line from Erin to Lafayette. A dusting to a few tenths of an inch of snow is possible, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. More rain is expected to spread across Middle Tennessee late Monday into Tuesday. Rain could mix with snow once again across northern and eastern parts of Middle Tennessee late Monday night, but this is highly uncertain.

Tonight Rain likely, mainly after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Rain likely, mainly before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

