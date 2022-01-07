Weekend Weather Outlook: Freezing Temps, A Thaw, and Heavy Rains- January 7, 2022

Bitter cold temperatures won’t warm up much during the day today, January 7 , 2022, in Middle Tennessee. But a warm-up Saturday will begin the thaw, but, as is typical with Tennessee weather this time of year, it comes at a price. Strong winds will precede heavy rains. Flooding is a possibility by Sunday.

We will update weather conditions throughout the weekend.

From The NWS:

Hazardous travel conditions are expected to continue to develop as remainder of afternoon into tonight hours progress and worsen as temperatures drop into the teens and single digits. Roads will likely remain hazardous Friday into Saturday morning as temperatures stay below freezing. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Saturday night into Sunday across Middle Tennessee, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. These rainfall amounts combined with snow melt may cause localized flooding issues, as well as rises on area rivers.

Friday Morning: A low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -1. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.