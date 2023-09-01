Weekend Weather Labor Day

Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph.
Labor Day
Sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.