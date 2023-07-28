Weekend Weather – HOT- 7-28-30-2023

By
Clark Shelton
-
Expect more heat advisories to be issued. Please check on the elderly and those 4 legged friends and hydrate
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Heat index values as high as 104. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 76. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleTop Stories From July 27, 2023
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here