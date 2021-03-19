Weekend Weather Forecast: Lots of Sun & Comfortable Temps

This Saturday marks the official start of Spring and we will have the weather to match it! We can put the rain and storms behind us as this weekend is full of sunshine and comfortable temps.

Friday will feel a little cool with a high of 52 and Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 60s, a perfect weekend to get outdoors.

Daily Forecast (from National Weather Service)

weekend forecast march 19 from nws
photo from NWS

Friday
Friday will begin cloudy but will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 52
Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 35

Saturday
Lots of sun expected Saturday with a high near 62
Saturday night will be clear with a low around 37

Sunday
More sun on Sunday with a high near 64
Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 39

