Weekend Weather Forecast: Lots of Sun & Comfortable Temps

This Saturday marks the official start of Spring and we will have the weather to match it! We can put the rain and storms behind us as this weekend is full of sunshine and comfortable temps.

Friday will feel a little cool with a high of 52 and Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 60s, a perfect weekend to get outdoors.

MORE: Live Weather Radar

Daily Forecast (from National Weather Service)

Friday

Friday will begin cloudy but will gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 52

Friday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 35

Saturday

Lots of sun expected Saturday with a high near 62

Saturday night will be clear with a low around 37

Sunday

More sun on Sunday with a high near 64

Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 39