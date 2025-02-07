Weekend Weather Forecast 2-7-9-2025 Wet and Cooler

It’s a wet and cooler forecast for the near future including this weekend, with Saturday being the only exception. We would not be surprised if strong to severe storms become a possibility from Saturday afternoon to evening. Localized flooding is also a possibility.
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 56 by 5am. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Saturday
Showers, mainly after 10am. High near 75. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 51. North northeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
