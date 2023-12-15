Weekend Weather Forecast 12-15-17-2023

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Friday Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Showers likely before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.