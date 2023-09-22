Weekend Weather 9-22-24-2023 Welcome Fall

Fall officially arrives Saturday morning early, but, it won’t start feeling like it until next week. We will watch that Sunday forecast and adjust it if needed. But a look ahead shows cooler temps and a rainy pattern.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 5 mph.