WEEKEND WEATHER 8-5-8, 2022: Stormy, Flooding

Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 306 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-060815- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 306 AM CDT Fri Aug 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few slow-moving storms could produce heavy rain leading to minor localized flooding.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 97. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.