Weekend Weather 8-11-13-2023

By
Clark Shelton
-
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Clark Shelton
 Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 

