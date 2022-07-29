WEEKEND WEATHER 7-29-31-2022- Wet, Cooler Temps, Localized Flooding

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-300745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the weekend.

