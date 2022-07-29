WEEKEND WEATHER 7-29-31-2022- Wet, Cooler Temps, Localized Flooding

By
Clark Shelton
-

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
231 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-300745-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
231 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the
day. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging wind
gusts. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to
flash flooding in flood-prone areas.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.

Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be
possible through the weekend.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here