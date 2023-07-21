Weekend Weather 7-21-23-2023 Cooler and Dry

By
Clark Shelton
-
Great weekend to get out into the great outdoors!!! After the occasional pop-up today and tonight, it’s a pretty nice July weekend!
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
Clark Shelton
 Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 

