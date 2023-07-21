Weekend Weather 7-21-23-2023 Cooler and Dry

Great weekend to get out into the great outdoors!!! After the occasional pop-up today and tonight, it’s a pretty nice July weekend!
Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.