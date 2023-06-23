Weekend Weather 6-23-26-2023 Dry Start and Wet and Windy Ending

Well, part of the weekend will allow us to dry out!
Today
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
A chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southwest wind around 10 mph.