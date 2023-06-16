Weekend WEATHER 6-16-18-2023

Decent start to the weekend, and yet another bad ending.. If you are doing that 4-day weekend… Juneteenth isn’t looking good either.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.
Sunday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.