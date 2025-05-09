Weekend Weather 5-9-11-2025 Sunny

Friday
A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a slight chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph.
