Weekend Weather 5-30-6-1-2025

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night A chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

