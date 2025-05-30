Weekend Weather 5-30-6-1-2025

By
Clark Shelton
-
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 4pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
A chance of thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleHarpeth Hotel Celebrates Graduates with a Free Meal
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here