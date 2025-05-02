Weekend Weather 5-2-4-2025 Stormy, Rainy, Cooler

Strong to severe storms are expected Friday afternoon through Saturday. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Friday Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. High near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Low around 61. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 70. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

