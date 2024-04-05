Weekend Weather 4-5-7-2024 Frost Advisory Then Warmer

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Frost Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 201 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2024 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-052215- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0002.240406T0900Z-240406T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Smyrna, Woodbury, Lebanon, Kingston Springs, Ashland City, Gordonsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Gallatin, Jamestown, McMinnville, Hartsville, Hendersonville, South Carthage, New Johnsonville, Cookeville, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, Waverly, Springfield, Dover, Linden, Pulaski, Crossville, Coalmont, Smithville, Altamont, Sparta, Shelbyville, Murfreesboro, Centerville, Mount Juliet, Carthage, Goodlettsville, Gainesboro, Allardt, Columbia, Clifton, McEwen, Nashville, Franklin, Hohenwald, Livingston, Lewisburg, Tennessee Ridge, Lobelville, La Vergne, Erin, Tullahoma, Manchester, Brentwood, Spencer, Dickson, and Clarksville 201 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2024 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.