Weekend Weather 4-5-7-2024 Frost Advisory Then Warmer

By
Clark Shelton
-
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. East southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1am and 4am, then a chance of showers after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Frost Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
201 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2024

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-052215-
/O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0002.240406T0900Z-240406T1400Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Smyrna, Woodbury, Lebanon, Kingston
Springs, Ashland City, Gordonsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Gallatin, Jamestown, McMinnville, Hartsville,
Hendersonville, South Carthage, New Johnsonville, Cookeville,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, Waverly, Springfield, Dover, Linden,
Pulaski, Crossville, Coalmont, Smithville, Altamont, Sparta,
Shelbyville, Murfreesboro, Centerville, Mount Juliet, Carthage,
Goodlettsville, Gainesboro, Allardt, Columbia, Clifton, McEwen,
Nashville, Franklin, Hohenwald, Livingston, Lewisburg, Tennessee
Ridge, Lobelville, La Vergne, Erin, Tullahoma, Manchester,
Brentwood, Spencer, Dickson, and Clarksville
201 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2024

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 to 35 will result in frost
  formation.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
  outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

