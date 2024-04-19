Weekend Weather 4-19-21-2024

Today
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. North northwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. North wind around 10 mph.