Weekend Weather 4-18-30-2023 Windy and Scattered Showers

Friday A chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.