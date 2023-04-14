Weekend Weather 4-14-16-2023 Warm, Storms, Wind, Cooler Temps

We get another taste of early summer today and tomorrow, followed by Spring storms and cooler temps and winds to end the weekend. The weekend won’t be a total wash, with Sunday being the worst of the lot due to the winds.

Today A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11am, then showers likely between 11am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.