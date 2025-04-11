Weekend Weather 4-11-13-2025

After Friday, sunny days and cool nights for the weekend. Enjoy the weekend for the first time in awhile!
Friday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

