Weekend Weather 3-24-2023

Bumpy night… Kite Flying Days….
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.