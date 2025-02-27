Weekend Weather 2-28-3-2-2025 Windy, Cooler

A look into March shows pretty typical weather for this time of year. Next chance of rain will be Tuesday, localized flooding may be an issue.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday Sunny, with a high near 67. Light south southwest wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email