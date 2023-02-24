Weekend Weather 2-24-26, 2023- Wet

Not a great weekend, not a total washout, but just damp. And, the winds return on Sunday. When will we see a break from this wet weather? Looks like a brief drying out early in the week before the rains return again.

Friday A chance of showers or drizzle before 9am, then a chance of drizzle between 9am and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Saturday Showers likely, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph.

Sunday A chance of drizzle, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South southwest wind around 5 mph.