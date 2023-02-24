Weekend Weather 2-24-26, 2023- Wet

Not a great weekend, not a total washout, but just damp. And, the winds return on Sunday. When will we see a break from this wet weather? Looks like a brief drying out early in the week before the rains return again.
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Friday
A chance of showers or drizzle before 9am, then a chance of drizzle between 9am and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Showers likely, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph.
Sunday
A chance of drizzle, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
A chance of drizzle, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.