Weekend Weather 2-23-25-2024

Very nice weekend on tap. Next chance of storms rolls in mid-week.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southwest wind around 15 mph.