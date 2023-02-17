Weekend Weather- 2-17-29,2023 Forecast

Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.