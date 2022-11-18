WEEKEND WEATHER 11-18-20,2022 Cold Continues ..But, At Least Your Not In Buffalo

Good weekend to pop popcorn, make hot chocolate and either binge-watch a series or 2 or watch football. In case you haven’t heard the Sunday Bills-Browns game is being moved to Detroit, because Buffalo is expecting 4′-6′ of snow this weekend. So, it could be worse.
As for us…..
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 21. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 22. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.