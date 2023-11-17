Weekend Weather 11-17-19-2023

A look ahead to next week shows another round of showers coming in, giving some more relief to dry conditions. Some areas may see a light frost/freeze Saturday night.

Today Showers, mainly after noon. High near 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.