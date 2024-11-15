Weekend Weather 11-15-17-2024

Great Fall weekend for festivals and holiday shopping!
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday
Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Please join our FREE Newsletter