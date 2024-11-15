Weekend Weather 11-15-17-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

Great Fall weekend for festivals and holiday shopping!

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Saturday
Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleTitans Release Safety Mike Edwards
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here