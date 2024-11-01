Weekend Weather 11-1-3-2024

Nice weekend ahead. Next chance of rain is middle of the week and a shift in temperatures will follow.
Friday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a slight chance of showers between 10am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
