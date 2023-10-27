WEEKEND WEATHER 10-27-29-2023

There are huge changes coming the first part of the week. This weekend will be a good time to prepare for the first frost and freeze of the season. This forecast will likely change over the weekend as to rain chances, and we will update as needed. Here is what we know to expect now:

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North northwest wind around 10 mph.