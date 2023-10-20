Weekend Weather 10-20-23-2023

Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.