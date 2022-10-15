Weekend Weather 10-15-16,2022 Storms and then Cold Weather on Way

We will be monitoring Sunday, enjoy your Saturday. Widespread frost and freezing temos on the way on Monday and Tuesday.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.