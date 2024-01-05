Weekend Weather 1-5-8-2024

A rainy pattern is in the forecast for this weekend through next weekend. A look ahead to next weekend sees 2024’s first chance of snow. The good news is this rainy pattern will help bring more relief to the current drought in some areas.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Showers. Low around 39. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Showers likely before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 38. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. West wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.