Weekend Weather 1-5-7-2024 UPDATE Wet and Windy

On the bright side, no frozen precip is expected. But it’s going to be wet, cold and windy this weekend.

Tonight Showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 39. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Showers, mainly before 9am. High near 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 39. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.