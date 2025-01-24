Weekend Weather 1-24-26-2025 Warming Up

We will start warming up Saturday and the warmer weather should stay with us for the next week!
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
Saturday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
