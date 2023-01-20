Weekend Weather 1-20-22,2023 Cooler Temps, Rain

Decent start to the weekend for this time of year, but we will see clouds move in and rain. Next week looks like much of the same. But, here is your weekend forecast:

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday Night Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 39. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.