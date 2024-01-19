Weekend Weather 1-19-21-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

Wind Chill Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
428 AM CST Fri Jan 19 2024

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-192100-
/O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-240119T1500Z/
/O.CON.KOHX.WC.Y.0002.240120T0400Z-240120T1800Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield,
Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina,
Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville,
McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville,
Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage,
Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown,
Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma,
Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton,
Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
428 AM CST Fri Jan 19 2024


...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, ongoing travel
  difficulties due to icy roads, as well as additional snow
  accumulations this morning of up to one inch along the
  Cumberland Plateau. For the Wind Chill Advisory, wind chills as
  low as 10 below zero late Friday night and Saturday morning.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday.
  For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 10 PM Friday to noon CST
  Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
  conditions may impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills
  could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Good news: A Warmup is coming next week ..Bad News it’s going to bring a lot of rain. So any snow and ice runoff will be added to next week, and flood-prone areas may need to be monitored by mid-week.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 22 by 5pm. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -6. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. North northwest wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 5. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 32. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here