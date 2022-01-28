Weekend Road Construction and Lane Closures – 1/28/2022

CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24

Extruded panel sign installation, mm 19

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closure for extruded panel sign installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split, mm 51

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (including weekends) There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping. (mm 51- 53)ITS Maintenance, mm 57

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m., There will be a shoulder closure and outside lane closure on I-24 EB at MM 57 for CCTV work.The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for traffic loops and striping.Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving

• 1/30 – 2/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary intermittent lane closures of the I-24 EB ramp to finish joint sealant. One lane will remain open at all times on Hickory Hollow Pkwy.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40

Extruded panel sign installation, mm 200

• Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be shoulder closures for extruded panel sign installation.ITS Maintenance, mm 203

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m., There will be a shoulder closure and outside lane closure at MM 203 on I-40 WB for CCTV work.The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave (mm 216-217)

• Nightly (including weekends), 8p.m. – 5a.m., There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for striping, traffic loops and bridge work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65 NB & SB mm 96

• 1/31 – 2/2, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for guardrail installation.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2) , mm 53- mm80

• Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DICKSON COUNTY, I-40

The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 in Dickson County from mm 168 to mm 177

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 3 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures to complete punchlist items and do final clean up the project.

HICKMAN / HUMPHREYS COUNTY, 1-40

The resurfacing of I-40 near SR 230 (LM 0.00) to the Hickman County Line (mm 152 – 161)

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures to complete punch list items and do final clean up the project.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

• Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. & 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Milling and Paving Operations. North and South directions. Troopers to be utilized. Ramps to be closed nightly when activity is performed in those areas. 1 ramp will be closed at a time. Ramp to be operational again the following morning. Emergency milling and paving operations due to asphalt deterioration. Crews will be milling and paving at various locations between Mile Marker 108 and 119 north and southbound

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange as Buckner Road

• 2/1 – 2/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 SB from MM 55.40 to MM 56.00 for barrier rail installation. Troopers will be utilized.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, I-840

The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch MM 15 – 17

• 24/7, I-840 WB lane will be closed to do bridge repair work. WB traffic will be shifted to the EB side lane 1, all eastbound traffic will be running on lane 2/shoulder. Traffic will remain in one lane, for both directions for the entirety of the project.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40 – from mm 225 to mm 226

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.Extruded panel sign installation, MM 231• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closure for extruded panel sign installation.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

• 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

Extruded panel sign installation

• Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be lane closure for extruded panel sign installation.Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave (mm 20 – mm 20.32)

• 1/28 – 1/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove and repour damaged concrete. Possible detour to close off Murfreesboro Rd/Fesslers Lane intersection.

• 1/27 – 2/2, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekend), There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove damaged concrete.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Extruded panel sign installation

• Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be lane closure for extruded panel sign installation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 155ITS Maintenance

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m., There will be a shoulder closure and inside lane closure to work in the median on SR 155 EB at MM 17.3.

MACON COUNTY, SR 52Traffic Signal Installation at Ellington Drive

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 52 at Ellington Drive for Traffic Signal installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 76 AND SR 112Intersection Improvments. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grading Operations, Lane closures will be intermittent

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR 1• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25

Gateway Drive Extension

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, SR 174

Local Programs: Goodlettsville traffic flow improvements and traffic signal upgrades

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a lane closure on eastbound SR-174 (Long Hollow Pk) before Caldwell Dr for construction of a concrete island and curb ramps.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

• Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for punchlist items and also on Hillsboro Road northbound to perform punchlist items. • Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for punchlist items. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171 Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

>>MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 Emergency pothole repairs

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-24 between SR 171 OHB exit and Haywood Lane exit 57 for emergency pothole repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40 Emergency Pothole Repair

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of I-40 from McCrory Lane exit 192 to SR 251 OHB exit 199 for emergency pothole repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Emergency Pothole Repair

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ramp, lanes and shoulder closure of I-440E at I-65 S for emergency pothole repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Milling and paving, mm 14

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating closures of all EB lanes and shoulder of SR 55 from the Cumberland River Bridge to Gallatin Rd. for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Roadway repair/patching

• 1/20, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on Franklin Pike from Morriswood Dr to S Meade Pkwy for roadway patching and repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Roadway repair/patching

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of Harding Pike from Vine Ct. to Woodlawn Dr. for roadway repair and patching.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24 – Roadway patching

• Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m. Single, alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR 24 EB from west to east from River Rd. to Davidson Dr. for installation of storm water pipe and structures.