Weekend Forecast 5-10-12-2024

Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Please join our FREE Newsletter