Weekend Football Weather 10-21-23,2022

By
Clark Shelton
-

Perfect weekend for raking leaves, watching football, and tailgating.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

