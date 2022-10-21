Weekend Football Weather 10-21-23,2022

Perfect weekend for raking leaves, watching football, and tailgating.
Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph.