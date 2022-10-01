Weekend Football Weather 10-1-2,2022

A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:
We will update as needed
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.