Weekend Closure of I-65 Southbound Entrance Ramp from McEwen Drive

Franklin—Due to ongoing construction activities the I-65 Southbound Entrance Ramp from McEwen Drive will be closed to traffic from Friday June 25, 2021, at 9:00 pm to Monday June 28, 2021, at 4:00 am.

This closure is to facilitate milling of existing asphalt pavement, placement of a High Friction Surface Treatment on ramp, placement of new asphalt paving and striping new lanes.

Signage for a detour route will be in place. Drivers are suggested to take an alternate route to southbound I-65 from Moores Lane or Hwy 96.