Weekend Ahead: Weather Forecast for Feb 14-16

Hello Williamson County residents! It looks like we’re in for a splendid weekend, weather-wise, that’s simply perfect for any outdoor plans and events you have on your agenda!

Kicking off this Saturday, February 14 – yes, Valentine’s Day! – the skies will be clear and the day beautifully bright. Temperatures will soar up to a mild 56.5°F. It’s a wonderful opportunity for all you lovebirds to plan a romantic outdoor picnic or a leisurely walk through our picturesque parks. As the sun sets, expect a gentle cool down with evening temperatures hovering around a comfortable 39.6°F. Planning a cozy outdoor dinner or a starlit stroll? The weather will definitely be on your side, with clear skies above and a light breeze of about 5.8 mph. So, be sure to layer up slightly to stay comfy as you enjoy the evening!

Sunday will continue the trend with equally delightful conditions, so if Valentine’s Day plans spill over or you’re thinking of a family day out, you can expect another day of clear, blue skies and pleasant temperatures. This will be an ideal day for cycling, hiking, or even catching up on some gardening.

No precipitation is expected over the weekend, making it a hassle-free forecast for all your plans. However, temperatures in the early mornings and late evenings will feel a bit brisk, so carrying some extra layers will be wise if you’re out during these cooler parts of the day.

In summary, get ready to soak up the sun, enjoy the mild weather, and make the most of this fabulous weekend. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day or just enjoying some quality time outdoors, it looks set to be a wonderful, weather-wise weekend! Enjoy, stay safe, and make it memorable!

Today’s Details High 56°F Low 31°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 4.6 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 43°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 5:26pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 56°F 31°F Partly cloudy Saturday 63°F 36°F Drizzle: dense Sunday 51°F 47°F Rain showers: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

