WeddingWire Couples Choice Awards Highlights Local Businesses

By
Donna Vissman
-
Ravenswood Mansion
Ravenswood Mansion/photo credit-John Myers Photography

WeddingWire recently released their 13th annual Couple Choice Awards and several local businesses received accolades.

WeddingWire shared that to discover these wedding vendors, the wedding website analyzed reviews across more than 20 service categories—from venues and caterers to florists and photographers. This year’s winners exhibit superior service, responsiveness, quality, and professionalism when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month. Recipients of the award received an official badge to be showcased on their WeddingWire Storefront and business websites.

The Couple Choice Awards is divided into categories of venue, catering, flowers, planners, music, and photographers. There were several Williamson County venues listed with some notable Nashville locations including Scarritt Bennett and Andrew Jackson’s The Hermitage. See the complete list here.

Here’s a look at the Williamson County businesses which were recognized.

Venues

  • Allenbrook Farms, Spring Hill
  • Battle Mountain Farm, College Grove
  • Cedarmont Farms, Franklin
  • CJ’s off the Square, Franklin
  • Ravenswood Mansion, Brentwood
  • Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin

Catering

  • Pig N Pit, Franklin
  • Red Pony Catering, Franklin

Photography

  • La Boutique Photography, Franklin
  • Through Victoria’s Lens, Brentwood

Flowers

  • Belles Fleurs, Franklin

Wedding Planners

  • Christina Logan Events, Brentwood
  • Katie Osborn Wedding and Event Coordination, Franklin
  • Party People Events & Decor, Franklin
  • Westerhouse Weddings, Franklin

Wedding Musicians

  • The Corwin Trio, Brentwood

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here