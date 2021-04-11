WeddingWire Couples Choice Awards Highlights Local Businesses

WeddingWire recently released their 13th annual Couple Choice Awards and several local businesses received accolades.

WeddingWire shared that to discover these wedding vendors, the wedding website analyzed reviews across more than 20 service categories—from venues and caterers to florists and photographers. This year’s winners exhibit superior service, responsiveness, quality, and professionalism when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month. Recipients of the award received an official badge to be showcased on their WeddingWire Storefront and business websites.

The Couple Choice Awards is divided into categories of venue, catering, flowers, planners, music, and photographers. There were several Williamson County venues listed with some notable Nashville locations including Scarritt Bennett and Andrew Jackson’s The Hermitage. See the complete list here.

Here’s a look at the Williamson County businesses which were recognized.

Venues

Allenbrook Farms, Spring Hill

Battle Mountain Farm, College Grove

Cedarmont Farms, Franklin

CJ’s off the Square, Franklin

Ravenswood Mansion, Brentwood

Vanderbilt Legends Club, Franklin

Catering

Pig N Pit, Franklin

Red Pony Catering, Franklin

Photography

La Boutique Photography, Franklin

Through Victoria’s Lens, Brentwood

Flowers

Belles Fleurs, Franklin

Wedding Planners

Christina Logan Events, Brentwood

Katie Osborn Wedding and Event Coordination, Franklin

Party People Events & Decor, Franklin

Westerhouse Weddings, Franklin

Wedding Musicians

The Corwin Trio, Brentwood