Yes, cake is widely considered to be a staple at weddings. But that doesn’t mean everyone enjoys wedding cake, right? And the last thing brides and grooms want to do is purchase an expensive cake that largely goes to waste, especially since recent estimates suggest that a piece of wedding cake can cost as much as $6 per serving!

Today, many soon-to-be-married couples are steering away from traditional wedding cakes and instead choosing more inclusive options. Some prefer small baked goods like cupcakes, while other couples are serving up pie! If you’re newly engaged and interested in learning all about catering for weddings and why more and more people are choosing pie over traditional wedding cakes, then don’t miss this!

Pies Can Be Much More Affordable Than Wedding Cake

Wedding pies are typically more affordable than traditional wedding cakes. In fact, some wedding cakes cost more than $500, whereas most wedding pies are far less. At Papa C Pies, customers pay the exact same price whether the pie is for a wedding or family dessert. It’s true that Marie Antoinette said, “Let them eat cake,” but it’s also true that she never had the pleasure of eating a delicious piece of pie—perhaps she’d reconsider her famous statement!

Cake has long been a staple at weddings and other celebrations; the tradition is centuries old. But you’ve probably also heard that a Southern pie is one of the best baked goods ever created. (And if you haven’t heard it, oh, well.. it’s true!) At the end of the day, the decision to include either cake or pie at a wedding comes down to a matter of preference, but we’d like to think pie is always the better option!

Variety

One of the best things about wedding pies is that you can serve different pie flavors at your wedding, catering to what your guests enjoy. Not sure what kind of pie your guests like? Ask them when you send out the invitations! Some of the popular pie options are Ghirardelli chocolate, chess, southern pecan, apple, mixed berry, Ghirardelli chocolate with pecans, cherry, strawberry/rhubarb, blueberry, blackberry, rhubarb.. Include a different pie at each table to encourage your guests to move about, mingle, and sample!

