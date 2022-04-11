WEATHER- Winds.. Storms.. Possible Flooding

Spring returns and so do the storms. April in Tennessee is bringing a mixed bag of weather this week, let’s take a look at the forecast and comments from the NWS in Nashville.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today Showers and thunderstorms. High near 69. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Hazardous Weather Outlook