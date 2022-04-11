WEATHER- Winds.. Storms.. Possible Flooding

Spring returns and so do the storms. April in Tennessee is bringing a mixed bag of weather this week, let’s take a look at the forecast and comments from the NWS in Nashville.
Today
Showers and thunderstorms. High near 69. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN 347 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-120900- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 347 AM CDT Mon Apr 11 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Evening thunderstorms could bring a couple of strong to severe storms to areas along and west of I-65. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat, however there will also be multiple periods of heavy rain. This could lead to localized flooding issues west of I-65 and closer to the KY/TN state line. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. Thunderstorms will bring the chance for damaging straight line winds, tornadoes and large hail Wednesday afternoon and evening for most of Middle TN, though the main area of concern is along and west of I-65.