WEATHER: Winds Continue and Sunshine Returns…Temporarily

Finally, the sun returns, if just for a brief shining moment. The winds, they aren’t going anywhere. They will recede tonight but will pick back up tomorrow. Widespread frost is still expected this weekend after more rain and thunderstorms come through Friday afternoon.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.